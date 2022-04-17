ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Coachella weekend one wraps up with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
KESQ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaxKn_0fCBwBEK00


The Coachella Music and Arts Festival's first weekend is in the books,

bringing hip-hop and electronic music to fans at the Empire Polo Fields.

... Dance music trio Swedish House Mafia performed half of Sunday's headlining

slot days after releasing their 17-track debut studio album ``Paradise Again.''

... The Swedes shared the stage with Canadian R and B and hip-hop superstar The

Weeknd, who is featured on a track on their new LP. ... Swedish House Mafia and

The Weeknd replaced Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West -- who

dropped out of the top spot last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VW3nY_0fCBwBEK00

Also on Sunday's bill is 26-year-old rapper Doja Cat, who earlier this

month took home a Grammy, along with SZA, for best pop duo/group performance.

Other highlights include masked country singer Orville Peck, Los

Angeles psychedelic quartet Chicano Batman and Long Beach rapper Vince Staples,

who already made a surprise appearance during electronic musician Flume's

Saturday night set.

Saturday night also saw L.A.'s Billie Eilish return to the polo

grounds to make history as the youngest performer to headline the event three

years after making her debut appearance at the festival,

Fresh off an Oscar win for best original song, the 20-year-old Eilish

packed her set with crowd-pleasing stunts and collaborations with singer-

songwriter Khalid, Blur frontman Damon Albarn and her brother, Finneas, who

will make his own solo appearance on Sunday.

Day 2 also featured a high-energy performance by Houston rapper Megan

Thee Stallion, a K-pop reunion with 2NE1 joining former member CL following her

solo turn and an offering from composer and former Oingo Boingo member Danny

Elfman that included his music from TV and films including "The Simpsons,"

"Batman" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

American hip-hop boy band Brockhampton took the stage for the final

time in the Sahara tent. After 12 years together and six studio albums, the

group announced earlier this year that Coachella would be their final

performance. On Saturday they also announced that their final album will be

released this year.

Isaiah Rashad opened his set with a pre-recorded clip stitching

together various media footage reacting to a leaked sex tape that appeared to

out the 30-year-old rapper. Near the end of his set, Rashad addressed the tape

for the first time since the video leaked in February.

"I see all the messages and all the positivity," he said to cheers

and applause. "Y'all kept me alive these last couple months."

At 51 years old, electronic music pioneer Richie Hawtin made his

seventh appearance at Coachella, closing out the Yuma tent on Saturday. Hawtin,

who was on the inaugural Coachella lineup in 1999, recently released a re-

imagined version of his 1998 album "Consumed," which was put out under his

musical alter ego Plastikman.

The festival, which will feature the same lineup next weekend, opened

Friday at the Empire Polo Club following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19

pandemic, with a shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain duet

among the first-day highlights.

Festivalgoers have been met with strong winds and desert dust storms,

but Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron said there were no

significant arrests or traffic incidents during the first days of the festival.

He encouraged attendees to stay hydrated, follow the rules and use

designated traffic routes.

Attendees are not required to show proof of COVID vaccination or

testing, and masking is not required at the outdoor event. But health officials

continue to urge precautions against the spread of the virus, and testing is

available on site and around the Coachella Valley.

This year's festival also features an innovation that has never

factored into previous events -- a commemorative NFT. Two years ago, NFTs were

almost unheard of, but the Coachella Music & Art Festival is offering all

attendees a free 2022 In Bloom seed digital NFT, redeemable through the FTX app

with each individual's ticket wristband. Once redeemed, the NFT comes with

perks, including a dedicated entry lane, limited-edition merchandise, along

with food and beverage vouchers.

As the In Bloom seed NFT blossoms into a desert flower, owners could

get one of six rare flowers that can grant them premium upgrades at the

festival. Upgrades include a 2023 weekend-two general admission festival pass,

premium merchandise, access to the FTX VIP Lounge, Ferris wheel rides,

Goldenvoice Concert Tickets or a 2022 VIP upgrade.

For those who can't attend the festival, performers including Louis

the Child, Tokimonsta, Tchami, John Summit and more are scheduled to perform at

events such as Day Club at The Hilton in Palm Springs this weekend and next.

Performances are also being live-streamed on YouTube at

www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3jFQ_UrIxU.

