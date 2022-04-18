Student Centered Conversations: Self Care and Social Justice

As the reported cases of depression and elevated depressive symptoms makes clear, the COVID-19 pandemic had profound impact on people’s mental health. It also raised awareness of the importance of self-care. With a majority of people spending more time at home, health and fitness have become a priority. A June 2021 survey found that 80% of Americans are focusing more on their health since the pandemic started, and 73% have said their self-care has shown a notable improvement. As people began to see the value of “me time” and self-care overall as a necessity rather than a luxury, they also began to invest in services that fulfill these needs. The beauty and personal care and health and wellness segments each saw an approximate 20% growth in average order value among shoppers between 2019 and 2020.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO