Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore just topped the box office, but opened with some low numbers that even a spell couldn’t fix. The film, the third of the Harry Potter prequels, opened with a $43 million debut, NBC News reports. Despite topping the box office, it fell way short of the $74 million opening of 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and the $62 million opening of 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. That marks the lowest debut for the franchise, which has seen its fair share of bad luck in recent years.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO