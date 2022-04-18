ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Genius' Amazon device can help cook your favourite meal, play music, turn on your lights and write your shopping list - all with the touch of a button

By Matilda Rudd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amazon has released a new Echo device which promises to become the 'hub of your home' with key organisation features on a larger-than-ever-before screen.

The Echo 15 - which has a 15.6' 1080p Full HD smart display and 5MP camera - was released earlier this month to rave reviews because of its ability to help family's on top of their everyday tasks.

At $399 for the device - and $448.95 if you want a tilt stand to mount it on a table - it's certainly not cheap, but comes with innumerable features to make work from home and home time from work seamless.

Once it's set up the large display can easily be customised with Alexa widgets to see important household information at a glance, view a shared calendar, manage shopping and to-do lists and find meal inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE85S_0fCBtD1z00
The Echo 15 - which has a 15.6' 1080p Full HD smart display and 5MP camera - was released earlier this month to rave reviews because of its ability to help family's on top of their everyday tasks

It boasts the new Visual ID feature that delivers a personalised view for each adult in your home, allowing them to create personal profiles to see the specific appointments, reminders and recently played music that matters to them.

Owners of the Echo 15 can connect their other smart devices and lightbulbs to the 'routines' setting so a command will issue a series of tasks, like turning on and off certain lights or music.

Many of us will turn our lights and appliances off before hitting the road, but it's now easy to set up smart routines to give the impression that someone is home.

With all Alexa devices you can set customisable routines that can be programmed to mimic your usual daily routine.

Not only this but you can catch up with your favourites on Netflix, Prime Video, stream radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks with Amazon Music, Spotify, and Audible at just the touch of a button, so you can listen or watch while you move around your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCpUu_0fCBtD1z00
Owners of the Echo 15 can connect their other smart devices and lightbulbs to the 'routines' setting so a command will issue a series of tasks, like turning on and off certain lights or music

With the Photo Frame feature, you can use your Echo Show 15 to display your albums from Amazon Photos.

Looking for some privacy? You can turn off the microphone and camera when it's time to switch off for the day.

One customer remarked that the superior programs on the device where exactly as expected.

'Very clear screen and has quite the viewing-angle range. Does everything it says on the tin, plays Netflix, shows ring camera, browser etc etc. Quite impressed,' he said.

