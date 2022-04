Area athletes from Mullen and Arcadia/Loup City went up against some of the top track athletes in the state as they competed at the Nebraska track and field festival held at Papillion La Vista Stadium. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City won the girls shot put with a winning effort of 41’7″. Stieb also competed in the discus where she finished third with an effort of 130’4″.

ARCADIA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO