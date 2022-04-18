ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Power of Big Oil" - Preview

ideastream.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying...

video.ideastream.org

Vice

Inspiring: Gigantic Floating Fossil Fuel Gas Station Now Runs on Electric Power

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The world’s first electric-powered tanker, named Asahi, will go into service in Japan later this month. Tankers, of course, are boats that carry fossil fuels. And this particular tanker will be used for bunkering, or filling up the tanks of larger ships in or near harbors. In other words, the Asahi will soon become the world’s first electric vehicle to deliver 338,000 gallons of fossil fuel on demand.
Grist

No more ‘cover’ for oil and gas companies

It’s Monday, March 21, and fossil fuel companies are getting booted from the Science Based Targets initiative. The Science Based Targets initiative, or SBTi — a standard-setting organization that helps companies establish scientifically verifiable emissions-reduction targets — will no longer be accepting climate commitments from the fossil fuel industry.
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
International Business Times

Exclusive-Mexico Flared Record Levels Of Gas In 2021 -study

Flaring by the energy sector in Mexico hit record levels last year while the number of sites where gas is burnt off also rose despite government pledges to reduce such activity, research by a leading team of scientists showed. The practice releases carbon dioxide, black carbon and other pollutants as...
Reason.com

Fossil Fuels Save Lives

The "Greens" promise renewables, solar and wind power, will replace fossil fuels. After all, the wind and sun are free, and they don't pollute!. Now countries that embraced renewables are so desperate for power that they eagerly import coal, the worst polluter of all!. Do they apologize? No. Greens never...
