"The Power of Big Oil" - Preview

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The world’s first electric-powered tanker, named Asahi, will go into service in Japan later this month. Tankers, of course, are boats that carry fossil fuels. And this particular tanker will be used for bunkering, or filling up the tanks of larger ships in or near harbors. In other words, the Asahi will soon become the world’s first electric vehicle to deliver 338,000 gallons of fossil fuel on demand.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO