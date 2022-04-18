Win A $250 Gift Card To Engelbert’s Jewelers!

Click here to read the full article. While Rens marked its first apparel drop with an NFT freebie, Biion collaborated with Doodles for a limited-edition launch.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalAeropostale Serves Cheetos-Themed Loungewear to College StudentsDesigner Mark D. Sikes Brings Poppy Collection to AnthropologieNike Teams With Billie Eilish for Air Force 1 Made With Recycled ContentBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
Comments / 0