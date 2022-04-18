Infilling: Apartment Building Planned for 505 Delaware

"Monroe County is going to take the most aggressive approach by lowering our gas tax down to the $2 level,” Bello said. “So we are going to take the most aggressive approach to save money which would save on average eight cents per gallon. And when you add that to the state's sixteen cents we're going to save 24 cents per gallon effective June 1."

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO