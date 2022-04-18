1 killed, 3 minors hurt in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another three are injured after a late-night shooting in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday, Portland police said.

A shooting around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near 162nd Avenue and SE Stark brought a heavy police presence and ambulances to the scene.

According to PPB, one male was killed and three other boys — who are under 18 — are hurt. One of them was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other two minors sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they heard multiple gunshots and saw 4 people — likely teenagers — taken into ambulances.

Gresham police arrived at the scene to help PPB officers. Bullet casings were visible in the street and the mobile command unit arrived around 10 p.m.

Police have not shared any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

Evidence markers dot the street at SE 162nd and Stark where a shooting happened. Both Portland and Gresham police responded. April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

Gunfire in the 16200 block of SE Stark brought Portland and Gresham police to the scene, April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

A heavy police presence and ambulances arrived at the scene of a shooting at SE 162nd and Stark in Portland, April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

The PPB Mobile Command Unit arrived at the scene of a shooting in the area of SE 162nd and Stark, April 17, 2022 (KOIN)

