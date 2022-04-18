ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Indigenous and Empowered' pow-wow returns to SLCC

 2 days ago
Utah's Native American culture was front and center Saturday at the Salt Lake Community College's Bruin Arena.

The event called "Indigenous and Empowered" was put on by the college's American Indian Student Leadership . The event included traditional dancing, clothing, jewelry, art and food. Those who put the event on said it was a chance not only to highlight the indigenous culture but to show the resiliency of the Native American people.

"The response from the community here in Salt Lake City has been great," said Rocklyn Merrick. "Everyone is super excited for this pow-wow to come back and be here again. Everyone's just happy. It's been such a long time... so we're really excited."

This is the first time the pow-wow has been held at SLCC since the beginning of the pandemic. To learn about the college program and see how you can volunteer, visit the group's Facebook page .

