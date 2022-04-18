ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Environmental regulator says Bitcoin mining plant permit renewal still facing ‘uphill battle’

By Vaughn Golden
wskg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVESTAL, NY (WSKG) — The head of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation continues to cast doubt on whether a controversial cryptocurrency mining operation and power plant in the Finger Lakes will meet the regulator’s standards to renew its permits. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos told...

wskg.org

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Environmentalists blast Biden for new federal fossil fuel leasing

In response to the Department of Interior (DOI) announcement that it will begin issuing sale notices on Monday for new oil and gas leases, climate change activists and Indigenous advocacy groups are castigating President Biden for breaking a key campaign promise. Additional oil and gas drilling will damage local air and water in nearby communities and exacerbate climate change, a coalition of groups said in a statement Friday night following the DOI announcement.
POTUS
eenews.net

Gas ban 2.0: Building wars

Across the U.S., government officials, utilities and the natural gas industry are unveiling road maps that could change how buildings derive their heat over the coming decades, a shift with major consequences for emissions. The blueprints wrestle with the same question: Will natural gas and its alternatives be the fuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Legislature#Greenhouse Gas#Vestal#Dec#Wskg#Greenidge Generation#Clcpa
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
POTUS
Grist

Cows, coal, and climate change: A Q&A with the new BLM director

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Tracy Stone-Manning, the Biden administration’s director of the Bureau of Land Management, got her start in conservation at the confluence of the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers in Montana.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
eenews.net

Many BLM grazing permits renewed without NEPA review, group says

The Bureau of Land Management is failing to conduct an environmental analysis before renewing many livestock and sheep grazing permits across millions of acres of public lands in the West, an environmental advocacy group says. Western Watersheds Project says its analysis of federal data shows that last year, more than...
AGRICULTURE
Salon

"Ugly betrayal": Activists say Biden resuming oil, gas leases on public lands broke campaign promise

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Activists condemned Friday's announcement by the Biden administration that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales on public lands as yet another betrayal of President Joe Biden's promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the climate emergency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 12

Food waste project groundbreaking to take place today in Yaphank

Long Island will soon become a little more eco-friendly. The area will be home to a state-of-the-art food waste energy facility in Yaphank. The American Organic Energy project is a result of 10 years of collaboration. It will help prevent 180,000 tons of food waste, and reduce landfill emissions among other benefits.
YAPHANK, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Offer of Oil Leases Not Enough to End Legal Challenges

The Interior Department’s resumption of oil and gas leasing fails to give energy companies certainty about the future of drilling on federal land and is unlikely to resolve any court challenges, lawyers say. The agency announced on April 15 that the Bureau of Land Management will hold much-pared-down oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy