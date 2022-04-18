Laurelton School Property Up For Auction

The Laurelton School. (Photo by Judy Smestad-Nunn)

BRICK – The former Laurelton Elementary School property on Route 88 is up for auction as township officials seek a buyer.

The Laurelton School building dates back to 1934, but according to documents the school has been present since the 1870s. It was formerly an elementary school and was later transitioned to an alternate school for students struggling in the regular high school setting.

The school officially closed to students in 2008, and the 2-acre site has remained vacant since. Back in February, members of the Brick Township the Board of Education voted to contract with an auctioneer in order to sell the land. The decision to accept offers was approved due to the positive real estate market, Board President Stephanie Wohlrab stated.

Although the district had previously heard from interested buyers before deciding to auction the land, no deal was ever officially made.

Auctioneer Max Spann was awarded the contract at the January 26 Board of Education meeting.

On the auctioneer’s website, it states how the Laurelton School property is ready for redevelopment.

The building was previously assessed in 2019 to be valued at $620,000. During that time, the district was granted permission to subdivide the school property. The front portion facing Route 88 is the area being sold at auction, while a loading dock and storage facility behind the school will remain, the school district stated.

In 2022, the property has a total assessed value of $1,516,100. The school measures 8,500 square feet and sits on approximately 2 acres.

The auction website states details of the different types of development the site could possibly support, since the property resides in a specific zone.

“The B-3 Highway Development Zone designation allows for long and short-term care medical facilities, offices, retail, restaurant, microbrewery, distribution and more,” the site states.

The auction will be hosted online from April 26 beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding on April 27 at 11 a.m. According to the terms, bidders are required to place a $20,000 deposit in escrow before making any offers.