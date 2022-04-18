AP Top News at 12:51 a.m. EDT

`No surrender’: Ukrainians fight on in Mariupol steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Braced for an all-out Russian assault in the east, Ukraine vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, where the ruined port city’s last known pocket of resistance was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels. With missiles and rockets also battering other parts of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian soldiers of carrying out torture and kidnappings in areas they control. The fall of Mariupol, which has been reduced to rubble in a seven-week siege, would give Moscow its biggest victory of the war. But a few thousand fighters, by Russia’s estimate, hold on to the giant, 11-square-kilometer (4-square-mile) Azovstal steel mill.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded. No one was reported killed in the violence at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston, according to an email from South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting.

China’s economy grows still-weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as industrial cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, threatening to disrupt global trade and manufacturing. Growth in the world’s second-largest economy crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by tighter controls on use of debt by China’s vast real estate industry, government data showed Monday. Compared with the previous quarter, as other major economies are measured, growth slowed to 1.3% from 1.4%. “More pain will come” in the current quarter, Iris Pang of ING said in a report.

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

BEIJING (AP) — Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. Their 2-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. Lawyers for stockholders of the Austin, Texas-based company also say in court documents that the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false, and that his comments also violate a 2018 court settlement with U.S. securities regulators in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million fines. Musk, during an interview Thursday at the TED 2022 conference, said he had the funding to take Tesla private in 2018.

Wisconsin Democrats aim to beat Sen. Ron Johnson, but how?

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (AP) — Among the red barns, bins and tractors of a southern Wisconsin dairy farm, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes sat at a white picnic table painted with black spots to resemble a dairy cow. It was the latest stop on his “Barnes for Barns” tour through rural Wisconsin aimed at appealing to the voters who more typically fuel Republican victories in this closely divided state. The discussion at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm with an invited group of farmers covered the expected topics — climate change, affordable health care, the alarming rise in farmer suicides and a decline in the small dairy farms that Wisconsin is known for.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday killed two 17-year-olds and wounded at least eight other people, police said. Hundreds of people — the “vast majority” of them minors — had gathered at a short-term rental property when some kind of altercation occurred and shots were fired at around 12:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said at a midday news conference. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, “and potentially back and forth.” Bullet casings found at the scene indicating handguns and one rifle were used, he said, and police believe there were multiple shooters.

Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet (.9 meters) in some mountain areas as of Saturday, UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported. “We’re getting a bit of an abundant April!” the research station in Soda Springs said on Twitter. Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra reported a foot (30 cm) of fresh snow. The resort has said it would remain open to skiing and snowboarding until Memorial Day.

Clashes erupt again near flashpoint Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City to secure the way for Jewish visitors to the flashpoint holy site, fueling clashes that left 17 Palestinians wounded, according to Palestinian medical workers. The unrest happened just two days after clashes with Palestinians at the same site. Violence in Jerusalem between Israeli security forces and Palestinian demonstrators a year ago escalated into an 11-day Gaza war. The hilltop compound housing the mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam, while it is the holiest place for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

‘This land is in blood’: A Ukraine village digs up the dead

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that hadn’t yet found a home. All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday — two weeks after the soldiers disappeared. This spring is a grim season of planting and replanting in towns and villages around Kyiv. Bodies given hurried graves amid the Russian occupation are now being retrieved for investigations into possible war crimes. More than 900 civilian victims have been found so far.