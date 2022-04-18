Angry and tired: Phoenix PD Chief says violence against law enforcement must end
I completely agree however if the Department continues to be corrupt Violence against Officers will not stop. Violence is not the solution in my opinion ending the corruption within the department will make a difference
unfortunately as long as you let criminals out of jail, you'll continue to have violence against officers..
