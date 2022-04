Health systems are weighing and making decisions for face masks to become optional for many individuals in certain spaces. The largest U.S. airlines dropped mask requirements for domestic flights April 18, shortly after a federal judge in Florida struck down mask requirements on airplanes, trains, buses and other public transportation. The decision, while unrelated to healthcare settings, shows how masks can become optional in the same spaces where they were largely a given throughout the pandemic.

