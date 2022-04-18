ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX rocket successfully launches second US spy satellite into orbit

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WLPV_0fCBinVO00

A classified satellite from the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was successfully launched into space with a reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The NROL-85 satellite blasted off at 6:13 a.m. local time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Sunday’s launch was the first time the NRO has reused a rocket booster previously launched to space, the NRO said in a statement .

The NRO only described the NROL-85 satellite, the second it’s launched with Spacex this year, as a “critical national security payload.”

According to Spacex , Elon Musk’s aerospace company, it has launched 147 total Falcon-9 rockets, 107 of which have landed. A total of 87 of the rockets have been re-flown, including the first rocket ever used for a second time in 2017.

The Falcon’s first stage flew back and landed at the seaside base northwest of Los Angeles.

The launch was one of three the Air Force contracted to SpaceX in 2019 for a combined fixed price of $297 million.

NRO is the government agency tasked with building and launching U.S. satellites that provide intelligence data to lawmakers, the intelligence agencies and the Defense Department.

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Daily Mail

NASA shows off its Psyche spacecraft that will fly beyond Mars to explore a strange asteroid made almost entirely of METAL

NASA's asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft has moved a step closer to lift-off, after being unveiled to the media ahead of its launch this summer. Engineers are putting the final touches on the probe, which is set to blast into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August on its journey to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Verge

OneWeb turns to SpaceX for help after Russia refused to launch company’s satellites

Internet-from-space provider OneWeb says it will resume launching its satellites on the rockets of its competitor SpaceX, with the first launch expected sometime this year. The deal was struck after OneWeb’s original launch provider, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, refused to continue launching the company’s satellites unless OneWeb cowed to a list of significant demands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

SpaceX’s Brand-New Dragon Spacecraft “Freedom” Arrives at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX’s brand-new Dragon spacecraft – named “Freedom” by the Crew-4 astronauts – arrived at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on April 16, 2022, after making the journey from SpaceX’s processing facility at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After Dragon is mated to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the launch vehicle will roll out to the pad and be raised to the vertical launch position.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Space Force#Nro#Falcon#The Air Force#The Defense Department
ScienceAlert

NASA Beamed a Doctor to The ISS in a World-First 'Holoportation' Achievement

There's never been a house call quite like this. In a first for telepresence communication, a NASA flight surgeon was 'holoported' to the International Space Station (ISS), appearing and conversing as a virtual presence in real time, hundreds of miles above the surface of Earth. If it sounds like Star Trek, you're not too far off. (After all, Star Trek: Voyager did feature an artificial physician who was a holographic projection.) But this isn't science fiction. When NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid was beamed up to the ISS in October of last year, the illusion was made possible thanks to Microsoft's 'holoportation' technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after spending six months in space

Three Chinese astronauts, also known as taikonauts, safely returned to Earth yesterday after spending six months aboard China’s unfinished Tiangong space station, according to a report from Space.com. This is China’s second crewed mission to Tiangong and its longest so far. The Shenzhou 13 spacecraft landed in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Orlando Sentinel

NASA nails down Astrovan successor for Artemis astronaut transport to launch pad

Astronauts during the space shuttle era got their rides to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for the most part from a classic converted Airstream dubbed the Astrovan. For the next generation, NASA has determined what its Artemis astronauts will ride in before blasting off to the moon and beyond. NASA will get a fleet of three crew transportation vehicles from Canoo Technologies Inc. ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
UPI News

Mars helicopter Ingenuity completes 22nd flight

March 22 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 22nd flight over the weekend, the space agency announced. "The trip lasted 101.4 seconds and Ingenuity got up to 33 feet in the air," NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a tweet Monday. "The team is planning another flight perhaps as early as later this week."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy