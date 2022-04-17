Theresa Benben

Thank you for helping me celebrate my 101st birthday. The cards, gifts and beautiful flowers were so thoughtful. I can’t express how happy you’ve all made me. A special thanks to my family and Primrose for making it all possible. Ellen Paulsen.
Billie Peters and Anita Heins were married April 28, 1957. Please join us as we celebrate their 65th anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. April 24 at the Zion Lutheran Church Activity Center in Worms. Their family includes:. Kenyon and Cheryl Seim. Michael and Sherry Peters.
Grand Island native Kristin Hamner is now a pastor in the Dominican Republic, working for an organization called Foundation for Peace. That organization, based in Pennsylvania, is involved in health, education and community initiatives in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Kenya. Hamner, 39, grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in...
As they celebrated Easter Sunday morning, members of St. Pauls Lutheran Church got to experience the transition from darkness to light. They also faced a stone structure that looked like an empty tomb. For Easter this year, St. Pauls Lutheran Church brought its Sunrise Worship service to Stolley Park. Beginning...
