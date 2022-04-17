ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellen Paulsen

Grand Island Independent
 2 days ago

Thank you for helping me celebrate my 101st birthday....

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Theresa Benben

A big THANK YOU to everyone who helped make the month of March a birthday celebration to remember. Thanks to all those who came to my birthday open house in North Loup, sent cards and notes, or called me. I was blessed with all the hugs and words of love...
NORTH LOUP, NE
Grand Island Independent

Don Schuster

Please help the family of Donald Paul Schuster celebrate his 95th birthday April 24, with a card shower.
PHILLIPS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy