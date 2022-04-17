Ellen Paulsen

A big THANK YOU to everyone who helped make the month of March a birthday celebration to remember. Thanks to all those who came to my birthday open house in North Loup, sent cards and notes, or called me. I was blessed with all the hugs and words of love...
Home is where the heart is for actress Rebecca Gayheart and her two kids, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane, whom she shares with ex Eric Dane. The pair continue to coparent their kids after announcing their split in 2018. The Earth 2 actress enjoys spending time in her California home with the ones who mean the most to her.
Comments / 0