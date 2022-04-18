United's Youth-on-the-Mic showcases talented area students

My name is Jada Strickland, and I am a proud senior at Greene Central High School. I have been born and raised in the Snow Hill and Goldsboro area, and though I hold it very close, I am so excited to be pursuing the next chapter in my life! I am currently deciding on a 4-year college to commit to, either North Carolina State University or at UNC Chapel Hill, with a major in business and marketing! When I am not at school or working as a Starbucks barista, I love to spend time with my family, pets, friends, as well as my boyfriend. I also enjoy anything art-related, from fashion to makeup, as well as traveling, concerts, and taking care of my plants! I am overjoyed by the opportunities that I have been given this year, and I hope that college will open up many more doors for me this coming year!

SNOW HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO