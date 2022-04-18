ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Covington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Covington THE NATIONAL WEATHER...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ensley, AL
City
Andalusia, AL
City
Seminole, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
County
Covington County, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Borden. * TIMING...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...2 or elevated. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Northwest Florida#Extreme Weather#Santa Rosa#Bellview#Milton#Myrtle Grove#Opp
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. The coldest conditions are most likely over the Shenandoah Valley. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Maryland, the central and northern Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge, and Piedmont of Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Marlboro FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook; Wyoming Black Hills STRONG SPRING STORM POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm developing over the northern Plains late this week may bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of over 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the central and northern Black Hills and Bear Lodge Mountains. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon Counties. In North Carolina, Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Warning...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ today to 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Thursday. Watch...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Warning...Southwest to west 15 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains. Watch...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 to 8 or near critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Tuesday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. At 77.0 feet, Flooding of numerous cabins and trailers near the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 69.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Monday was 69.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.9 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Wise County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
WISE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 431, 433, 435, 436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 433, 435, AND 436 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 433, 435 and 436. * WIND...West to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 15 to 18 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy