Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Warning...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ today to 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Thursday. Watch...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Warning...Southwest to west 15 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains. Watch...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 to 8 or near critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO