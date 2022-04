You might have heard about the big boats that are stuck (again), but what about the little boats that keep being eaten by the Gowanus Canal? On Sunday, amNY reported that another small boat sank into the canal. Its little face is frowning as it slowly descends into the sludge — a noxious mix of chemicals, oil, sewage, among other things — that is locally known as “black mayonnaise.”

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO