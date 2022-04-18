Several crews respond to fire in Duplin County

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire crews in Duplin County responded to a reported vehicle fire Sunday night.

Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to 295 Mooretown Lane in Warsaw.

When crews arrived, they found a large number of vehicles on fire inside of an auto salvage facility, as well as a wooded area.

Duplin County Emergency Management said 12 fire departments, as well as various EMS and emergency management crews were on the scene.

Officials said there were no known dangers to the public.

As of early Monday morning, crews were working to contain the fire and will remain on scene for several hours.

N.C. HWY 117 between John Rich Rd. and U.S. I-40 was shut down because of emergency vehicles.

Additional resources have been requested for environmental monitoring and assistance with determining the cause of the fire.

