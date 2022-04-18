ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week: Netflix and American Airlines results; home sales

By Associated Press
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. The National...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Earnings Preview: Why Wall Street Has Low Expectations

The first few months of 2022 have not been kind to Netflix shares, which have dropped 44 percent year-to-date. As of the most recent week’s close, they stood at $341.13, down from $612.09 at the end of 2021. And few on Wall Street expect the streaming giant’s first-quarter subscriber and earnings report on Tuesday to turn around the currently gloomy mood of investors. “Heading into earnings on April 19, Netflix is a frequent topic in our discussions with investors, shares remain controversial and sentiment skews negative,” J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth summarized the state of play in an April 7 report.More...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Stocks Lower, Twitter, Airlines Mask Mandate, Netflix And Amazon - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, April 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Move Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Russia-Ukraine Resurgence. U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held gains and Treasury bond yields bumped higher, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from an influential Federal Reserve President, a resurgence in fighting in eastern Ukraine and the start of a wave of corporate earnings reports on Wall Street.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading. DiDi Global Inc....
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Pfizer, Alibaba, Carnival, GameStop and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Shares of Nike jumped 2.2% after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The retailer reported earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $10.87 billion, topping analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share on revenues of $10.59 billion. Nike delayed giving its outlook for the year.
STOCKS
KVIA

News by the numbers: April 9–15

Frank R. James detonated two devices and fired off 33 shots from his handgun on Tuesday morning inside the 36th Street subway stop in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. No people were killed, but 23 were injured either from the blast or bullets. The 62-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday, April 13 in New York City’s East Village. He has been charged with violating a law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against a mass transportation system.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

These 8 Stocks Are Seeing Massive Volume Today

European equities analyst initiated coverage on Ford with an Outperform rating on the stock. Baird downgraded Nvidia's stock to Neutral while lowering its price target from $360 to $225. Trading volume is a simple way to measure how much of a security is being traded over a period of time.
STOCKS
KVIA

Pilots’ union sues American Airlines over training dispute

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and its pilots’ union are fighting over changes that the airline plans to make in how pilots train in flight simulators. The union sued American on Thursday in federal district court in Fort Worth. The lawsuit challenges American’s solution for handling situations in which one of the two pilots going through flight-simulator training is absent. Currently, the absent pilot is replaced with a “check” pilot who is specially trained to evaluate fellow pilots. American wants to replace them with regular pilots, who the airline says are highly qualified to substitute for an absent colleague during simulator training.
FORT WORTH, TX
Motley Fool

Costco: The Bull and Bear Case Today

In a turbulent market, Costco shares continue to bear fruit. Costco's business model breeds consistency, which leads to superb results. The company's valuation has to be close to hitting the ceiling by now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
RETAIL

