Boat ramp backups to ease by May at Chatfield Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — With warmer weather comes boating season and metro area reservoirs are getting busy already. Nearly 150,000 people visited Chatfield Reservoir in April of 2021.

FOX31 spoke with boaters who say this spring, they are always prepared to wait to get their boat launched, which can be as long as 60 minutes.

“We will pack a nice cooler food and be ready to be here all day,” one visitor said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told FOX31 that wait times can vary depending on the day of the week and the weather.

Boat ramps are usually the most congested during weekends and holidays. Records show 346 boats were launched on the April 9 weekend at Chatfield Reservoir.

Park officials recommend avoid peak hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Chatfield Reservoir north boat ramp will open when adequate staffing levels are in place, which should be approximately May 1.





