Santa Rosa County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a...

Milton, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Florida Cars
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NWS
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
The US Sun

Tornado warning in Black Rock, Arkansas as destructive storm SMASHES buildings and wild pics show golf-ball sized hail

A "destructive" tornado triggered warnings for parts of Arkansas yesterday, with shocking images revealing hail the size of golf balls that fell during the terrifying storm. Massive damage was reported after the National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous tornado was moving between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence counties on Friday.
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Dangerous Weather To Arrive This Evening

Dangerous weather will arrive this evening. The NWS feels pretty confident in the forecast and the timing. Plus, we are under a wind advisory with gusts expected up to 40 mph ahead of the front. What to expect:. Damaging Straight-Line Winds. Hail. Tornadoes. Flash Flooding. There’s a lot to cover...
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

