Boris Johnson was saying “what he believed to be the truth” when he denied there were any law-breaking No 10 parties, a cabinet minister says – despite attending at least one of them.Brandon Lewis lifted the lid on what the prime minister will tell the Commons later, when he will face MPs for the first time since the police fined him for breaking his own Covid rules.The Northern Ireland Secretary hinted that Mr Johnson will accept the police’s verdict only grudgingly – referring to the Met having “taken the view that a fine should be issued”.And he insisted it...

POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO