7's Hero: Marine veteran from North Idaho spends weeks in Ukraine helping refugees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In Poland right now, volunteers from Idaho and Utah are helping Ukrainian refugees get out of the border camps and into the homes of host families. They've been at this sometimes dangerous job for the last two weeks. Two weeks ago, Rob STurgil from Twin...
President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
A top U.S. cybersecurity official told "60 Minutes" that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may resort to digital warfare, resulting in a cyberattack on American targets. CBS News' senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.
HMS Audacious - armed with rockets that can strike targets 745 miles away - docked in Gibraltar in what appeared to be show of strength. The new vessel was first launched in 2017 and is said to carry 38 weapons in six 21 inch torpedoes with state of the art fibre optic control technology to match.
It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
Sanctioned Russian businessperson Oleg Tinkov blasted his nation's "insane" war against Ukraine. Tinkov called on Western nations to give Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre." The screed by the founder of TCS Group Holding and the digital Tinkoff Bank came weeks...
Former CENTCOM Commander Gen. David Petraeus [Ret.], told "Your World" Monday how differences in munitions between Western and Eastern countries is hindering the United States' ability to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. The onetime CIA director told host Charles Payne Americans want to supply a "great deal more"...
WASILLA, Alaska — (AP) — Sarah Palin isn't used to sharing the spotlight. In the nearly 14 years since she burst onto the national political scene, the former Alaska governor has appeared on reality television programs, written books, spent time as a Fox News contributor, formed a political action committee in her name and been a rumored White House contender. She more recently revived her status as a conservative sensation with an ultimately unsuccessful lawsuit against The New York Times.
Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia's invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number of aircraft or their origin. Ukrainian forces "right now have available to them more fixed-wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexico has disbanded a select anti-narcotics unit that for a quarter of a century worked hand-in-hand with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to tackle organized crime, two sources said, in a major blow to bilateral security cooperation. The group was one of the...
A retired Special Forces soldier arrested for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol protest has been charged once again for allegedly keeping “secret” national defense documents that he obtained while serving in the U.S. Army. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jeremy Brown, 47, served as a...
Another senior Russian commander has reportedly been killed in the latest blow for Vladmir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Captain Alexander Chirva died from wounds sustained in a battle with Ukrainian defenders, according to the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev. Chirva was the commander of Caesar Kunikov, a landing ship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Mr Razvozhayev told Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency: “Today we said goodby to Alexander Grigorievich Chirva.“His courage, professionalism and experience saved the lives of the crew members.”It has not been confirmed when he died, but reports suggest that it could have happened following Ukrainian...
