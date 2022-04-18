DPNC completes restoration of historic Stillman Foundation

CLARKSTON - Maintenance crews have been working to fill in the old swim beach at Swallows Park in order to make way for a new, safer one. Staff from the Lower Granite Natural Resources Management Office, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District, began bringing fill material into Swallows Park, near Clarkston, in November of 2021. The work is in preparation for work on the Swallows Beach Restoration Project, a 25-year effort to deal with sedimentation at the beach.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 23 DAYS AGO