Strong singles play helps Newton girls tennis edge Bobcats

Newton sophomore Ella Swarts was part of two wins on Friday during the Cardinals' narrow road victory over Marshalltown. Newton won the match 6-5. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

MARSHALLTOWN — Newton’s girls tennis team used a strong showing in singles play to edge Marshalltown on Friday morning.

The Cardinals also came out on top in four of the five three-set matches and those wins pushed Newton to a 6-5 road win over the Bobcats.

Newton was 4-2 in singles as Lauryn Garrett, Maggie Garrett, Ella Swarts and Olivia Hotchkin all claimed victories.

The Cardinals (2-2) did enough in doubles to hold off Marshalltown.

The Garrett sisters and Swarts all won three-set matches in singles play. Maggie Garrett and Kya Butler and Swarts and Hotchkin also won three-set matches in doubles.

Newton sophomore Lauryn Garrett defeated Marshalltown's Regan Smith in three sets on Friday during the Cardinals' road victory over the Bobcats. Newton finished 4-2 in singles and defeated Marshalltown 6-5. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

Lauryn Garrett downed Regan Smith 6-0, 5-7, 17-15 in a marathon match at No. 1 singles. Maggie Garrett (4-0) won her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 over Rebekah Downs to stay unbeaten on the season.

Swarts claimed a 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (8-6) win over Klara Ferfecka at No. 4 singles and Hotchkin (3-1) registered a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles.

Maggie Garrett and Kya Butler teamed up at No. 1 doubles and the Cardinal duo claimed a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 win over Smith and Downs.

Swarts and Hotchkin rallied to win their No. 3 doubles match 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Ferfecka and Manen Mur.

Kennedy Feldman was part of two wins for Marshalltown. The matchup with the Bobcats was a make-up from a postponed meet earlier this season.