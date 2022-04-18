ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong singles play helps Newton girls tennis edge Bobcats

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 2 days ago
Newton sophomore Ella Swarts was part of two wins on Friday during the Cardinals' narrow road victory over Marshalltown. Newton won the match 6-5. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

MARSHALLTOWN — Newton’s girls tennis team used a strong showing in singles play to edge Marshalltown on Friday morning.

The Cardinals also came out on top in four of the five three-set matches and those wins pushed Newton to a 6-5 road win over the Bobcats.

Newton was 4-2 in singles as Lauryn Garrett, Maggie Garrett, Ella Swarts and Olivia Hotchkin all claimed victories.

The Cardinals (2-2) did enough in doubles to hold off Marshalltown.

The Garrett sisters and Swarts all won three-set matches in singles play. Maggie Garrett and Kya Butler and Swarts and Hotchkin also won three-set matches in doubles.

Newton sophomore Lauryn Garrett defeated Marshalltown's Regan Smith in three sets on Friday during the Cardinals' road victory over the Bobcats. Newton finished 4-2 in singles and defeated Marshalltown 6-5. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

Lauryn Garrett downed Regan Smith 6-0, 5-7, 17-15 in a marathon match at No. 1 singles. Maggie Garrett (4-0) won her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 over Rebekah Downs to stay unbeaten on the season.

Swarts claimed a 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (8-6) win over Klara Ferfecka at No. 4 singles and Hotchkin (3-1) registered a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles.

Maggie Garrett and Kya Butler teamed up at No. 1 doubles and the Cardinal duo claimed a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 win over Smith and Downs.

Swarts and Hotchkin rallied to win their No. 3 doubles match 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Ferfecka and Manen Mur.

Kennedy Feldman was part of two wins for Marshalltown. The matchup with the Bobcats was a make-up from a postponed meet earlier this season.

Newton Daily News

