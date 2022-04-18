ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week: Netflix and American Airlines results; home sales

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix reports its first-quarter results Tuesday. The National...

Stocks Lower, Twitter, Airlines Mask Mandate, Netflix And Amazon - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, April 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Move Lower Amid Hawkish Fed, Russia-Ukraine Resurgence. U.S. equity futures edged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held gains and Treasury bond yields bumped higher, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from an influential Federal Reserve President, a resurgence in fighting in eastern Ukraine and the start of a wave of corporate earnings reports on Wall Street.
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, and it now expects to lose another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period. Netflix is hoping to reverse the tide by taking steps it has previously resisted, including blocking the sharing of accounts and introducing a lower-priced — and ad-supported — version of its service.
If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $177.58 in after-hours trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Pfizer, Alibaba, Carnival, GameStop and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Shares of Nike jumped 2.2% after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The retailer reported earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $10.87 billion, topping analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share on revenues of $10.59 billion. Nike delayed giving its outlook for the year.
These 8 Stocks Are Seeing Massive Volume Today

European equities analyst initiated coverage on Ford with an Outperform rating on the stock. Baird downgraded Nvidia's stock to Neutral while lowering its price target from $360 to $225. Trading volume is a simple way to measure how much of a security is being traded over a period of time.
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Streaming service Netflix is dealing with a sharp drop in subscribers by considering changes to its service that it has long resisted. Netflix suffered its first loss of subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down 25%. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and consider creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. Those changes are aimed at helping Netflix regain the momentum it’s lost during the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.
