Juab County, UT

UHP have to deploy spike three times to stop man speeding 100mph on I-15

By Shad Snell
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuab County (ABC4 Utah) – On Sunday, April 17, Utah Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger speeding100 MPH in a 80 MPH zone on I-15 N. A second UHP Trooper was in...

