ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two boaters dead and two more remain hospitalized after their vessel capsizes on Long Island Sound: Rescuers say they could not locate the ship at first due to a language barrier

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Two men are dead and another pair were hospitalized in critical condition after their boat capsized on the Long Island Sound on Sunday, with rescuers reporting that a language barrier initially prevented them from locating the distressed vessel.

Authorities received a distress signal off Shippan Point in Stamford, Connecticut around 10:30 a.m. Easter morning, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

Officials said they pulled two unconscious and unresponsive men from the water, alongside another two, who were semi-conscious.

None of the four boaters were named as of Sunday night.

Officials said a language barrier and conflicting reports of the boat's location prevented first responders from determining the exact location of the boat at first.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CxIq_0fCBW8o600
Pictured: the location in the Long Island Sound, off Shippan Point in Stamford, Connecticut, where the boat and boaters were eventually located on Easter Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Cbdc_0fCBW8o600
The Long Island Sound, pictured, where two men were killed and another two hospitalized after their boat capsized on Sunday

Two of the men were rushed by fireboat to an ambulance waiting onshore in nearby Darien, while the other two boaters were taken to several Stamford EMS ambulances waiting at West Beach in Stamford.

One victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 'after lengthy life-saving efforts were made,' while the other three were transported to Stamford Hospital, officials said.

A second boater was later pronounced dead at a still-undisclosed hospital.

The boaters were reportedly unable to return to shore in their 12-foot long vessel because of rough 3-4 foot swells and strong northwesterly winds.

Officials said the boat was still being carried off shore by the wind and tide when one of the boaters made their last cell phone call to a family member prior to the vessel capsizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mA0eq_0fCBW8o600

The vessel was eventually located after Stamford Emergency Communications Center personnel tracked that call by usual 911 cellular tracking software.

Authorities deployed five marine rescue boats to the area in response to the incident.

Emergency responders quickly found the four men in the water and debris believed to be from the capsized boat once arriving in the area where the last phone call was tracked.

The surviving boaters were reported to be in critical but stable condition, according to the Stamford Fire Department.

The rescue was a coordinated effort from several local police and fire departments, including Darien, Noroton, Greenwich as well as the US Coast Guard, authorities said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Conservation Police.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Pictured: British diver, 46, and his son, 14, missing off Malaysia as rescuers find Norwegian member of their group alive 30 miles from where they vanished

Rescuers are still searching for a 46-year-old British man and his 14-year-old son after they went missing while diving off the coast of south east Malaysia. Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, 35, was today rescued alive after going missing when a group of four went diving off the tiny island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, nine miles from the coast.
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Officials: 2 dead after boat capsizes on Long Island Sound

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two men died Sunday morning after a boat capsized on the Long Island Sound.It happened about a mile offshore from West Beach in Stamford.Officials said a total of four adult men were on the boat and all were wearing life jackets. They were all taken to the hospital, but sadly two of them did not make it.There was no immediate word on how or why the boat capsized.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Sound#Rescuers#Capsizing#Boater#Stamford Hospital#Accident#Shippan Point#Norwalk Hospital
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy