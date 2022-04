Turkcell and Ericsson have recently signed a collaboration agreement for the digital transformation of industries utilizing Ericsson Private Network solution. Ericsson will support Turkcell to identify and analyze potential use cases for potential engagement opportunities in industries via a fully-dedicated, on-premise Ericsson Private Networks solution. The agreement serves as the basis for mutual collaboration between Turkcell and Ericsson for the exploration, development, and identification of use cases for different industries in Turkey like smart manufacturing, oil and gas, ports, airports, energy and utilities, and mining.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO