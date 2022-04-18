ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

2022 Secrest Summer Concert Series Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Summer Concert Series will be returning to downtown Zanesville as coordination efforts have already been underway. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason spoke about the origins of the Summer Concert Series and why it continues. “In 2020, we realized everything was put on hold. People weren’t...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Downtown PKB Announces 2022 Point Park Concerts Summer Lineup

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB has announced their lineup for the 2022 Point Park Concerts on the River summer lineup. This year’s lineup will spotlight tribute band concerts for the community. The lineup includes:. · Sounds of Summer – (Beach Boys tribute) – June 3.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WNDU

Notre Dame to unveil new 2022 shirt on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has announced that the new 2022 shirt will be unveiled this Friday, April 22. It will make it’s debut this Friday on the library lawn at 4:30 p.m. The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. Since 1990,...
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy