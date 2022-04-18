ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

By Associated Press
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AW5mF_0fCBUfj800

Newly filed court documents in a deadly downtown Sacramento shooting reveal that three of the six who died were involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout.

At least one of them fired a weapon while another boasted before the killing about shooting rival members.

The information was contained in documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's office.

Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members.

The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings.

The April 3 shootout wounded a dozen others.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Suspect shows off gun in live video before mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hours before more than 100 bullets were fired in downtown Sacramento, it appears one of the men police have identified as a suspect posted a video on social media of him holding a gun.  The now-deleted Facebook live video appears to have been posted to the account of Smiley Martin. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Family keeps hope 1 year after kidnapping of Modesto woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A family is still fighting to find a Modesto mother who was kidnapped at gunpoint one year ago.  The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing woman as 32-year-old Susana Torres. The Torres family said they’ve been living in limbo with more questions than answers. “Just feels like yesterday was, you […]
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Gang Members#The Sacramento Bee#Crime News Coverage
KTAR.com

18-year-old woman dead after shootout at Phoenix park

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Phoenix park, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 2 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street from witnesses who were taking Riann Curry to the hospital after she suffered gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Entertainer ‘DJ Gio’ Identified Among 2 People Killed In Natomas Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in Natomas over the weekend. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Amelia Earhart Avenue. Family and friends have identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario, or “DJ Gio” – a well-known entertainer in the Sacramento area. Posts on social media show Rosario played a set as recently as Saturday night. The family of Giovanny Rosario mourns near a memorial after Rosario was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Natomas. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/I1MJ1A5eju — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 11, 2022 Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Rosario, 31, as one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Coroner Identifies Man Killed While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the person killed as 28-year-old Adolfo Rangel. No city of residence was given. Original Story: A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy