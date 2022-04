Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood. Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found a man who said he was robbed by three unknown males who took his possessions and hit him over the head with a gun, before fleeing in a dark gray sedan.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO