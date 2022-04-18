Guest commentary: Bridging gap by helping teens transition into adulthood

The need for behavioral health services is growing in Colorado, now more than ever. For all of us in this industry, we know that there is a need for behavioral healthcare reform in Colorado. The system is far from perfect. Community mental health centers are far from perfect. However, throwing daggers at nonprofit organizations who are the safety net for vulnerable populations, those who are suffering from mental illness and addiction, is not the solution. Disparaging articles based on hearsay, anonymous sources and opinions based on information taken out of context, or simply untrue, will adversely impact those who are in need of help, as they may be reluctant to seek services from what may be their only source of hope. The negative media rhetoric also undermines and demotivates a workforce dedicated to saving lives.

COLORADO STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO