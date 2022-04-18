ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Digital Trends

Dell is having a FLASH SALE on laptops and gaming PCs today

Dell is one of the biggest computer brands in the world for a reason. The company has an incredibly diverse lineup of devices, so whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, there’s something among Dell laptop deals for you. Dell also owns Alienware, which is a brand that’s specifically targeted to hardcore gamers. That’s why we wanted to share this must-see flash sale happening right now on Dell’s website!
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
Ars Technica

MSI challenges Lenovo, HP with Tile-tracking laptops

The newest laptops in MSI's highest-end productivity and business lineup should now be easier to locate should you misplace them. The refreshed Summit laptops include a new model, the Summit E14 Flip Evo, and they take a page from HP and Lenovo laptops by integrating Tile's Bluetooth trackers. Once users...
Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
Digital Trends

This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, features, and news

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S23 series - likely named S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23 - is expected to be the next set of 2023 flagship phone models from Samsung and it will be coming with a new design, if recent news are any indication, apart from all the expected processor and camera upgrades from the Galaxy S22 line's hardware that we round up below.
Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Toms Hardware

Digital Trends

This Inspiron 15 laptop is only $250 during the Dell Spring Sale

If you need a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, you should be able to find a device that you can afford if you check out the available laptop deals. There’s no shortage of offers that you can find online, so it’s highly recommended that you start your search by taking a look at the Dell laptop deals that are part of the Dell Spring Sale event. One of the discounts that you can score is Dell’s $55 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which makes it even more affordable at just $250 compared to its original price of $305.
Digital Trends

Need a cheap laptop? This HP with Windows 11 is $180 today

Gone are the days when you’d need to spend upwards of $500 to get a stable, competent Windows laptop. Not only has entry-level hardware become much better, but Windows has also adapted to lower specced computers. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best cheap laptop deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 11.6-inch HP Stream laptop for just $180, a $60 discount from the regular price of $240. This is a great deal for a brand new Windows 11 computer! Keep reading to discover why this is the offer to get if you need a cheap laptop.
Android Authority

What is FreeSync? AMD's display synchronization technology explained

Today’s displays offer a ton of features. We have come from the flickering and laggy displays of yesteryear to super quick displays that respond faster than most of us can notice. However, with that many new features coming in, what also came in was a new set of problems. As display refresh rates and GPU frame rates increased, displays started needing help to keep the two in sync. That’s where AMD FreeSync comes in.
Apple Insider

Apple's M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off today, units shipping soon

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The hard-to-find M1 MaxMacBook Pro 16-inch with a 1TB SSD is on sale now, with an exclusive $200 discount in addition to $80 off AppleCare. Limited supply is set to ship next week at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama, beating Apple's May delivery window by over a month.
