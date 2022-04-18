If you need a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, you should be able to find a device that you can afford if you check out the available laptop deals. There’s no shortage of offers that you can find online, so it’s highly recommended that you start your search by taking a look at the Dell laptop deals that are part of the Dell Spring Sale event. One of the discounts that you can score is Dell’s $55 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which makes it even more affordable at just $250 compared to its original price of $305.

