Mr. Soundoff Says: Let Kershaw go for history!
Mr. Soundoff Says – Clayton Kershaw had a chance to make history last week for the Dodgers. Kershaw had a perfect game through 7 innings but was pulled after only throwing 80 pitches by manager Dave Roberts.
John Sears says this was a fail for the Dodgers and baseball.
