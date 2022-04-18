ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Soundoff Says: Let Kershaw go for history!

By John Sears
 2 days ago

Mr. Soundoff Says – Clayton Kershaw had a chance to make history last week for the Dodgers. Kershaw had a perfect game through 7 innings but was pulled after only throwing 80 pitches by manager Dave Roberts.

John Sears says this was a fail for the Dodgers and baseball.

