ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Music in CT: Breaking Benjamin, Flo Rida to hit the stage this week

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1YKy_0fCBPyMK00

Conn. (WTNH) — As Nelly once said: “It’s getting hot ‘n herre.” As the weather warms up in New England, more artists are stopping in Connecticut.

So, who’s hitting the stage this week? Expect to see a hefty hip-hop lineup, with a sprinkle of metal, punk, rock, and country bands in-between.

Monday, April 18 — Sunday, April 24

Snow Tha Product | April 19: Toad’s Place, New Haven

Independent rapper Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza, known professionally as Snow Tha Product, just kicked-off her 2022 national spring tour, dubbed “Dale Gas Tour.” Snow Tha Product is best-known for her 2013 mixtape Good Nights & Bad Mornings 2: The Hangover . She is due to release a record this year.

Al Stewart | April 20: Infinity Theater, Hartford

Los Angeles-based Scottish singer-songwriter Al Stewart is bringing his folk-rock tunes to Hartford this week. The 76-year-old garnered attention throughout the 70’s with his hit single “Year of the Cat” from the chart-topping record of the same name. Throughout his career, Stewart released 16 studio albums.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons | April 22: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

Powerhouse falsetto singer Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is still kicking-it in the music scene after all these years. Following the success of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys , Valli has been traveling coast-to-coast for gigs. Fans will have the chance to hear hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Candy Girl.”

Bonnie Raitt | April 22: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Grammy Award-winning singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt is bringing the blues to Foxwoods this weekend. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all-time, Raitt achieved success with 90’s records Luck of the Draw and Longing in Their Hearts .

Uninvited | April 22: Space Ballroom, Hamden

Uninvited, the three-piece alt-rock group from the 90’s, is back for more tunes. The Los Angeles band, known for alt hits “What God Said” and “Too High For The Supermarket,” reunited in 2019 to begin touring and record new music. They last released Teenage Dance Party in 2002.

Flo Rida | April 22: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport

“Low” rapper Flo Rida has always been a staple in the hip-hop community. Hailing from Florida, Tramar Lacel Dillard, known as Flo Rida, gained massive popularity in the 2010’s with smash-hits “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones” with Sia, and “My House.” He is reportedly working on his fifth LP.

Breaking Benjamin | April 23: Moh egan Sun, Uncasville

Rockers, it’s time to belt it out to the 2000’s classic “The Diary of Jane” when Breaking Benjamin comes to Connecticut this weekend. The group, which has crossed into the alternative, post-grunge, and hard-rock genres, garnered attention with “I Will Not Bow” and “Rain.” They last released Aurora in 2020.

Lil Durk | April 23: Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, Bridgeport

29-year-old Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk follows Flo Rida at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport this weekend. Durk Derrick Banks, who arrived on the scene in 2011, is known for his 2015 debut Remember My Name . He’s touring in support of his seventh studio album, 7220 , which dropped in February.

Aaron Lewis | April 23: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

Staind frontman Aaron Lewsis may have rose to fame while releasing seven studio albums with the rock group throughout the early 2000s, but he’s also made a successful solo career for himself. He’s crossed-over to country music and launched four solo records, including 2022’s Frayed at Both Ends .

Before I Turn | April 23: The Webster, Hartford

The Hartford metalcore group is playing right in their hometown. The five-piece band just celebrated the three-year anniversary of their sophomore LP Claustrophobic in the fall. Last summer, they dropped the single “Cold,” following the 2020 record Lovelorn .

Sean Paul | April 23: College Street Music Hall, New Haven

Raggae fans can jam out with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques while he stops in Connecticut ahead of the release of his forthcoming eighth record, Scorcha . Sean Paul has consistently released music in the scene, including fan-favorites “Temperature” and “Get Busy.”

Set It Off | April 24: Toad’s Place, New Haven

The alt-rockers of Set It Off are bringing their unique, genre-bending music to New Haven. The Cody Carson-fronted group is known for their chart-topping 2012 record Cinematics , followed by 2014’s Duality featuring “Why Worry” and “Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing.” After various Warped Tour appearances and two more LPs, they’re back with Elsewhere .

Rachel Brooke | April 24: Cafe Nine, New Haven

Country artist Rachel Brooke is making a name for herself with the twangy, powerful voice behind tunes like “Great Mistake” and “Fox in a Hen House.” The Michigan-based singer-songwriter self-released several records before dropping the vintage-esque 2020 LP The Loneliness In Me.

Stay tuned to see who’s performing in Connecticut next week!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Al Stewart
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Nelly
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Billy Idol turned a song of crazed vengeance into the hit that made him a star

From going nowhere in London with Generation X, to pop star and transatlantic hits, all it took Billy Idol was 15 minutes in a studio, and his sister getting pregnant. When Billy Idol left the UK to live in New York City at the beginning of the 80s, it was more of a gamble than a career move. The initial heady excitement of the punk years in London had levelled off, his band Generation X had ground to a halt, and Idol and his girlfriend Perri Lister were keen to see more of the world.
MUSIC
WTNH

New Britain man faces 78 charges following ATM theft conspiracy

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy to steal ATM’s across the state on Thursday. Middletown police arrested Santos-Gonzalez with a warrant in relation to the conspiracy, as well as his involvement with a crew of conspirators who allegedly committed burglaries throughout Connecticut and other states […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

East Lyme police arrest Massachusetts man on voyeurism charges

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
EAST LYME, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit The Stage#Music Hall#Music Career#Snow Tha Product#Infinity Theater#Hartford Los Angeles#Scottish#Uncasville#Jersey Boys
blavity.com

Exclusive: Erica Campbell Dishes About Easter 'Verzuz,' New Music And 'Uncensored' Episode

Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell has been a staple since the ‘90s when she and her sister Tina, as the award-winning duo Mary Mary, became widely known for their contributions to contemporary gospel music with such hits as “Shackles” and “God in Me.” Since then, Campbell has accumulated immense success in the music industry and has even added actress, author and radio personality to her list of professional titles.
MUSIC
WTNH

Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
LEDYARD, CT
98.3 The Snake

Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years. The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11. Aerosmith's last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
WTNH

Troopers detail how K9s led to Richard Dabate as murder suspect

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re one week into the murder trial of Richard Dabate. The 45-year-old is accused of killing his wife, Connie, at their Ellington home. The testimony Tuesday focused on Connecticut State Police K-9 teams and what they found on the day of her death. The K9s had been called to Birchview Drive […]
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy