New Bedford has been wondering if it will ever see another of Joe Jesus' '50s Night events, and there is some stirring that it may make a comeback. A lot has happened since a small group of us met in March of 2021 to talk about rekindling '50s Night, but those plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from WBSM, Mayor Jon Mitchell's office, New Bedford Police, three classic auto clubs and Dawn Mahler, Joe's granddaughter, discussed restoring the signature event, but it wasn't to be as the pandemic still made large gatherings difficult.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO