Benner Reflects on Career With Indiana Pacers

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Nailers hadn’t practiced this long in the season for six years. It clinched a playoff berth last week after a victory over Kalamazoo. “I think we got there because we had every guy step up. We had a lot of guys who were up; who were down. Guys have had to step up in terms of play and playing big roles whether it be Jared Cockrell who had to play first for a stretch and Felix Pare and Cam Hausinger. These guys had to play big minutes and I think that’s a huge part of why we are where we are,” Head Coach Derek Army said.

WHEELING, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO