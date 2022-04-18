ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant: ‘We were in the same situation they were in last year’

By Samaria Terry
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sI56e_0fCBN6il00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Grizzlies are coming off a 130-117 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the first round of the West playoffs.

After the game, some of the Grizzlies said it was first game jitters, maybe a little rust from being off for a week, or that they just weren’t feeling it even during warm ups.

“We can’t use that as an excuse,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I mean the schedule is the schedule. We tried our best to stay ready but you know, it’s been a minute since we played but we’ve got to come out ready to go and we did in the first quarter and they made us pay for it. So just got to do better.”

“From what I saw, they were just playing well, hitting shots because we just came out kind of slow,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “We weren’t really playing our style of basketball until like pretty much in the second quarter. And you know, I think we were down by what like 12 or 14 in the first quarter so we just you know, gotta come out in the first quarter ready to play and I think that we’re going to be fine from from here on out.”

The Grizzlies say Game 2 will a different game, and they were nothing but positive following the loss.

“We were in the same situation they were in last year,” said Ja Morant. “We know you know, the series can get out of hand quick. So, it was all positive. Preparing for Tuesday locking in on, you know what we got to do everything to come up with a win. Simple as that.”

As far as the Timberwolves, they know they’re going to get the Grizzlies’ best Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns believes Game 2 will be fun.

Towns was asked about his match up against Jaren Jackson Jr., he knows the talent that Jackson possesses and the T-Wolves are going to do everything possible to limit him and the rest of this Grizzlies squad.

“[Jackson] had seven blocks?” Towns asked jokingly after Saturday’s game. “We were just trying to just play good basketball you know, make it difficult. We know what talent he has so just make it difficult for him you know, just like everyone else. Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, whatever it was just try to make it as difficult as possible for them to get clean looks and if they’re if they are to make points or hit a shot it needs to be highly contested and uh, you know, very difficult shot you got to use your talent to make it.”

Tip off for Game 2 is set for 7:30 CST at FedexForum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Former SMU star and AAC Player of the Year visiting Tigers

MEMPHIS – Despite an ongoing NCAA investigation and the loss of seven players to either the transfer portal or the NBA.  Eight when projected lottery pick Jalen Duren finally declares, Penny Hardaway is still in the running for the best player in the portal. It’s a name Tiger fans should be very familiar with. Former […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyler Harris enters the transfer portal, says decision was not his

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers senior guard Tyler Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. The post read, “In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason.” Harris saw minutes in all 33 games […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy