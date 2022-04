In the midst of the spring season, there are plenty of reasons for optimism about various women’s sports. With the recent commitment of top recruit Samantha Brunelle to the Virginia women’s basketball team along with a brand new Coach, the Cavaliers are expected to make strides on the court in the coming season. Additionally, the dominance of the Virginia women’s swim and dive team with national and conference wins along with Olympic success has been noteworthy. Moreover, the softball team has also shown a turn-of-pace with a recent string of wins and improved player performance all around.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO