ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Spring weather means more motorcycles on the roads, safety tips from AAA

By Rogelio Mares
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrAvv_0fCBMDvE00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Spring days mean more motorcyclists are hitting the roads around Colorado.

“The thing that motorists need to know is that weekends tend to have very heavy motorcycle traffic,” Skylar McKinley, from AAA Colorado, said.

There were multiple crashes involving motorcycles in the metro, including a deadly one over the weekend.

“Look for motorcycles at all times,” McKinley said. “It does require looking a little bit more because they’re smaller than cars.”

Drivers should keep an eye on the road and their speedometers.

$8,000 in bikes stolen from locked Denver garage

“Drive at or below the speed limit because it’s about awareness time, it’s about seeing motorcyclists,” McKinley said.

Minding motorcycles on the road isn’t just about being aware that they’re around.

“Make sure you also give motorcyclists enough room to maneuver, follow at least four seconds behind them maybe more,” McKinley said.

Road conditions can be harsh on cars and trucks and even worse for motorcycles.

“Give them even extra room if you know you’re on a road with potholes, with pavement transitions, with railroad crossings,” McKinley said.

Evacuees from Duck Pond Fire back home but on alert as wind continues

It’s also important to know what rights motorcycles have on the road.

“They have the exact same right to the whole lane as you do, treat every motorcycle as if it’s a car and if it’s taking up that whole space,” McKinley said.

For motorcyclists, AAA said to stay vigilant and always conscious of their place on the road.

“You have to ride as if cars can’t see you, always assume a driver is not looking for you, is not paying attention to you,” McKinley said.

AAA said over 35% of motorcycle crashes are the result of speeding – all the more reason to mind your pace whether you’re on a bike or in a car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
News Channel Nebraska

Latest on closings, road conditions and more as winter weather strikes again

VALLEY, Neb. -- Spring has technically arrived, but winter weather is making one last late push. A total of 36 Nebraska counties are under winter weather advisories until midday Tuesday. Thurston, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Seward, Saline, Jefferson, Cedar, Saunders, Nance, Howard, Merrick,...
VALLEY, NE
L'Observateur

State Police encourage safety on roads during expected weather event

Conditions are forecasted to start to deteriorate this afternoon and into the night with severe weather impacting portions of west and northwest Louisiana first. This system has the possibility of being a two day event moving across the state early Tuesday morning and into Tuesday afternoon/night. Stayed tuned to local...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Vehicles#On The Road#Potholes#Kdvr
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
96.1 The Breeze

Polar Vortex To Rip Through New York State

After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy