ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Clay’s 3rd Annual BBV Draft Pick Contest!

By ClayfromBklyn
Big Blue View
 2 days ago

It’s that time again, everyone! Let’s see who is the best draft handicapper among us…. I did this the last two years, and it seemed to be fairly well-received, so I’m gonna try it again. One round, 32 picks, let’s see who comes closest to predicting the outcome of Day 1....

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
Big Blue View

Mock draft 2.0: Where do the Giants go with first three picks?

On Feb. 18, I wrote my first top-36 mock draft for Big Blue View. It was only two months ago, but it seems like an eternity by pre-draft standards. The free agency period initiated the process of the new league year, and many teams found veteran answers to their roster holes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft: How big a need for the Giants is wide receiver?

Wide receiver is perhaps a bigger need for the New York Giants than we have previously acknowledged. Despite signing Kenny Golladay to a free-agent mega-contract and drafting Kadarius Toney in Round 1, the 2021 Giants had arguably the least productive group of wide receivers in the NFL. Giants’ wide receivers...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Giants#American Football
The Spun

Saints Are Meeting With Notable Quarterback: Fans React

With the 2022 NFL Draft fast approaching, the New Orleans Saints are continuing to do their due diligence on this year’s crop of quarterbacks. And according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill, the team is hosting a star quarterback out of the SEC on Tuesday. Per Underhill, “Mississippi QB Matt...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College Football News

2022 NFL Draft: Two Round Mock Draft From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: Two round mock draft with the calls on the picks along with every team’s needs – two weeks out. Less than two weeks away, how do the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft look … potentially?. We’ll do this one more time...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bengals Bringing in Former Arizona State Cornerback For Pre-Draft Visit

The Bengals are bringing in Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones for a pre-draft visit according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 24-year-old is a former five star recruit that spent the past three seasons playing for the Sun Devils. Jones is talented, but has plenty of skeletons in his...
TEMPE, AZ
Big Blue View

Mock Draft

Despite tagging Cam Robinson I still think the Jaguars are set to shock the draft community by taking Evan Neal #1. Robinson still isn't locked in long term, and to be frank, Neal is better than Cam. I have my concerns about Neal being the next Andre Smith, but I think that is more of a bias towards Bama oline prospect. Top 10 Bama o-lineman never seem to pan out as expected. Neal, despite similar weight, is not built like Smith so my concerns are not about build. It's about desire. Just not sure I see that motor running hot every snap like I do with Ickey or Penning. That being said, Jaguars see the next Jason Peters. Jacksonville has Evan man the LG spot just vacated by Norwell before taking over for Robinson at LT his sophomore season. The Lions shocked to see Aiden Hutchinson available, gladly scoop him up at #2. Houston takes Ickey #3 while the Jets go Sauce at #4.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy