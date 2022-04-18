Candidates prepare for uncontested Yale College Council election￼

It is hard to see why Schwarzman Center is anything special. It houses Woolsey Hall, and if you did not know any better, it is Woolsey Hall. In fact, I never set foot inside of the edifice before because I believed that it was another stuffy, old building with the same copy-paste upper crust personality that all the buildings at Yale share. I also say this as someone who hates leaving his residential college for anything other than class because why would I go out of my way to a library when I can just study from my room? Regardless, when I was selected by Wknd’s editors to go and review Yale’s newest student dining options, The Ivy and the Elm, it was the first time I ever entered the Schwarzman Center. The building prides itself on embodying the possibilities of a modern Yale, and this vision extends to their design and dining options.

