New Haven, CT

Candidates prepare for uncontested Yale College Council election￼

By Lucy Hodgman
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yale College Council’s first uncontested presidential election in three years will begin Thursday morning, when polls open across campus. Although some races further down the ballot will be contested, Leleda Beraki ’24 and Iris Li ’24 will run unopposed for the roles of president and vice president, respectively. Currently, Beraki...

yaledailynews.com

Education
