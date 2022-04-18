ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wa8uO_0fCBLoLm00

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes

Viewer Question: Was Rattler Frustrated With The OU Program Or Riley?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Cameron Smith

Is Cameron Smith about to pull off a big comeback at The Masters on Sunday?. Smith trailed Masters leader Scottie Scheffler by three strokes heading into the final round on Sunday afternoon. However, Smith has already made up some ground. There is now just one stroke separating Scheffler and Smith...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks guard Christian Braun honored with his own day in Overland Park, Kansas

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 will forever be known as “Christian Braun Day,” in Overland Park, Kansas. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog on Monday night upheld a proclamation of the City Council declaring Tuesday a day to honor Braun, a 6-foot-7 graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School who started for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team during its 2021-22 national title season.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Wichita Eagle

Wichita is first stop for KU basketball players on national title barnstorming tour

Wichita is where KU fans can catch the Kansas men’s basketball national championship team on its first stop of a state-wide barnstorming tour this weekend. The Jayhawks will kick off the tour, which is being run by 6th Man Strategies, this Saturday at Wichita East High School with the main doors opening at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute autograph session followed by a players-led skills camp, a question-and-answer session with the players and a brief pick-up game wrapping up around 5:45 p.m. A silent and live auction will also feature memorabilia straight from the players.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Game 2s In NBA Playoffs Provide Bounce-Back Chance

Duncan Robinson made eight 3-pointers for Miami. Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 25 rebounds for New Orleans. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points for Minnesota in his playoff debut. Phoenix’s Chris Paul became the oldest player in postseason history with a 30-point, 10-assist game. Game 1s brought greatness out of some. Game...
NBA
Western Iowa Today

Jace Rose (Riverside) to wrestle at Iowa Western

(Oakland) Iowa Western Community College is the next stop for Riverside wrestling standout Jace Rose. The three time state place winner recently announced his commitment to the Reivers. Rose was the Class 1A state runner-up as a senior. He finished 2nd at 126 pounds to four time state champion Marcel Lopez (New London) by a 5-3 decision. Rose had placed fourth in the state in each of the two prior seasons. His career high school record was 169-18.
OAKLAND, IA
The Spun

College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy