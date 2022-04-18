Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 17

Wichita is where KU fans can catch the Kansas men’s basketball national championship team on its first stop of a state-wide barnstorming tour this weekend. The Jayhawks will kick off the tour, which is being run by 6th Man Strategies, this Saturday at Wichita East High School with the main doors opening at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute autograph session followed by a players-led skills camp, a question-and-answer session with the players and a brief pick-up game wrapping up around 5:45 p.m. A silent and live auction will also feature memorabilia straight from the players.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO