ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Vacant House Burns Sunday

kogt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinehurst firefighters were called to a vacant home at 3525 Martin St. Sunday evening....

kogt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Bonifay house burns down, no injuries

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A home reportedly caught fire in Bonifay around 4 p.m. Monday. It happened near West Kansas Avenue and North Cotton Street. Fire officials say it was because the dryer caught on fire. The house was deemed a total loss and nobody was hurt. However, officials say one duck died.
BONIFAY, FL
KTTS

Man Burned After House Explosion In Roscoe

The St. Clair County Sheriff says a man is being treated for severe burns after a possible house explosion in Roscoe. It was reported Tuesday at 1:18 p.m. Rescue crews were called to a home on Riverview Drive. The house was on fire with one wall on the ground. Authorities...
ROSCOE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
West Orange, TX
City
Pinehurst, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Accident
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Texas man in custody after wife’s body found inside cardboard box, police say

HOUSTON – A man was detained after his wife’s body was found in a U-Haul box outside a Houston apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports. Authorities made the discovery after a maintenance man found the box in the parking lot of the complex located on Bissonnet Street, KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy