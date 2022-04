U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a decorated Korean War veteran who oversaw the design and construction of the war’s memorial, passed away on Sunday at age 96. Born in November 1925, Weber joined the Army in 1943 and served with the 11th Airborne during World War II. When the Korean War broke out, he deployed with 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team and remained in Korea until February 1951, during the battle for Wonju. Injuries there cost him a leg and part of his arm.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO